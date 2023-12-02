FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.6 days.

FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.43.

FIBRA Prologis Company Profile

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 228 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 44.2 million square feet (4.1 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

