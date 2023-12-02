FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,600 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the October 31st total of 586,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 881.6 days.
FIBRA Prologis Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FBBPF opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61. FIBRA Prologis has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $4.43.
FIBRA Prologis Company Profile
