Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,798 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXTR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at $18,435,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,649 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.63 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 112.23%. The company had revenue of $353.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

