ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,363 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 106,220 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 200.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFIN. Stephens dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $27.72 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.84 and a 1-year high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.81.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $125.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.32%.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.90 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,043.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,274 shares of company stock valued at $147,922. Insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.