ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 46.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,425 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 171,751 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

SWN stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 62.31%. On average, research analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southwestern Energy

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.