ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 9,837 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,837 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $19.20 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

