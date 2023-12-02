ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 91,266 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) by 77.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,887 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91,266 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 418.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 14,028 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 12.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. Price Performance

MDC stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $51.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.22. M.D.C. had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDC

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Free Report)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.