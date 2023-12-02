ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 49,602 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,602 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 544.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 6.5 %

BDN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The stock has a market cap of $817.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -857.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brandywine Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BDN

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.