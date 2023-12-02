ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 47,044 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,044 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Gentherm by 1,762.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after buying an additional 381,483 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter valued at $17,802,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Gentherm by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 668,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after buying an additional 268,477 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $46.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 1.41. Gentherm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $76.13.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $366.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.26 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $170,430.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,449.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.