ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 16,824 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Envista by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 585.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Envista

In related news, insider Stephen Keller acquired 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Envista news, CEO Amir Aghdaei purchased 10,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $215,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,143.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen Keller purchased 2,000 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $43,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,397.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $417,125 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.99.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $631.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Envista in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

