ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,877 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $4,002,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 976,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 94,850 shares in the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 3.3 %

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $991.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.26, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.84. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Definitive Healthcare ( NASDAQ:DH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.