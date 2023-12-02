ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 325,769 ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 325,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.81 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $860.95 million, a PE ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $67.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

