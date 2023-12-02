ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,230 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in DaVita by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 14,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 170.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,052,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 21,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.19. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $116.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. DaVita had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 63.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

