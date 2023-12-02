ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box Price Performance

NASDAQ JACK opened at $76.99 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.43 and a 12 month high of $99.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average of $80.94. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.74.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,614 shares of company stock valued at $721,249 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.56.

Get Our Latest Report on JACK

Jack in the Box Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.