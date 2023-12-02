ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $1.03 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Otter Tail by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Otter Tail by 1.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $76.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. Otter Tail Co. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is 26.40%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading

