ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 87.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 58,661 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 414,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rithm Capital by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.84. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $10.57.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.90 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. Rithm Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

