ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Grows Position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 541.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,947 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,912,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,620,000 after purchasing an additional 174,873 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 11.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,673,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 277,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 837.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 873,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 22.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after purchasing an additional 136,616 shares in the last quarter. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NMFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of New Mountain Finance from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

New Mountain Finance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMFC opened at $12.83 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $94.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.71 million. On average, equities analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is currently 113.28%.

About New Mountain Finance

(Free Report)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

See Also

