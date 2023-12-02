ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,767 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.13 and a 52-week high of $85.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.36.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

