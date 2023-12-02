ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 19,381 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 206.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.41. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $180.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 60,743 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $3,143,450.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,360 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,743 shares of company stock valued at $3,674,930. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

