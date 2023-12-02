ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 103,681 Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 104.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 2,482 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $25,366.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 346,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,694.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,824 shares of company stock worth $86,505. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TBPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

