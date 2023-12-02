ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 6,482 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.3 %

The Ensign Group stock opened at $108.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.