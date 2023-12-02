ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 395 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 137.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 20.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $286.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.26. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zelman & Associates lowered Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

