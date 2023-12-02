ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 3,719 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 180.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Alamo Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alamo Group

In related news, EVP Dan Edward Malone sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total value of $253,903.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,229.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of ALG opened at $187.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.02. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $200.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200-day moving average of $178.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $419.64 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 15.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

