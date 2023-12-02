ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys 30,610 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,610 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a market cap of $526.02 million, a PE ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.85. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.86 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 88.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephen C. Dunn sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total value of $397,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,496 shares in the company, valued at $595,989.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 184,900 shares of company stock worth $1,684,877. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DENN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denny’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

