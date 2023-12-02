ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 49,142 Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 49,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Neogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,815,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,020 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Neogen by 31.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 52,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Neogen during the second quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Neogen by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.37 and a fifty-two week high of $24.09.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.10 million. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,591 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $40,445.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $382,585.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,469.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

