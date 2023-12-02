ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 53,698 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,832 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 53,698 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,581.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,068 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 15,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Tripadvisor Stock Up 1.5 %

TRIP stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $27.30.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.01 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

