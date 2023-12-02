EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on EuroDry in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EuroDry
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EuroDry
EuroDry Stock Performance
Shares of EDRY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $20.41.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EuroDry Company Profile
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than EuroDry
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.