EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on EuroDry in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDRY. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EuroDry by 340.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of EuroDry by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in EuroDry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EuroDry during the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in EuroDry during the second quarter worth $155,000. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EDRY stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.68. EuroDry has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $20.41.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.53. EuroDry had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks, including bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. EuroDry Ltd. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Marousi, Greece.

