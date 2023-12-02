Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 11,333.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $1,287,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETR. Bank of America upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

NYSE ETR opened at $102.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.56. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $120.78.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

