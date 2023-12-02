Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Short Interest Update

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESGRO opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. Enstar Group has a 52 week low of $21.78 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

