EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Holdings Trimmed by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in EnPro Industries by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NPO opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.51. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.74 and a 12-month high of $144.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $250.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

