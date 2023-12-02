Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR) Short Interest Up 51.7% in November

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EMCGR opened at $0.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $0.92.

Institutional Trading of Embrace Change Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

