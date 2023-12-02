Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DECK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 69,272,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,552,417,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 213.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,825,000 after acquiring an additional 417,917 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,813,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

DECK opened at $685.06 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $361.62 and a one year high of $685.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $567.30 and its 200-day moving average is $537.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DECK. BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Deckers Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.00.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total value of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at $9,257,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

