Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Datadog by 493.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Datadog by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Datadog from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.17.

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,878.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 85,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.74, for a total value of $8,236,637.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,259,878.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,931 shares of company stock valued at $50,412,358 over the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $118.62 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of -988.42, a P/E/G ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.16.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

