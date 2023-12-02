Daryl Raiford Sells 3,094 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CFO Daryl Raiford sold 3,094 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $35,024.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,719.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $11.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $303.83 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.40. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $152.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.38 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Bandwidth by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 36.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

