Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Cut by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 3.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DAR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $45.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.87. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,235.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

