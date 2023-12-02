Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 13,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,215,000 after acquiring an additional 71,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,791,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DRI opened at $159.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.90 and a 12 month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 47.87%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $175,572.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.