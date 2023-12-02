D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in CF Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 76,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in CF Industries in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,765,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.55.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

