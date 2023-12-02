D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 3,423 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 21,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 189,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 2.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rithm Capital by 10.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.52.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Rithm Capital’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RITM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Jonestrading raised Rithm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

