Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 562,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $103,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $44,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $227.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.25.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $219.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $156.76 and a 1 year high of $219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.98%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.