Crane (NYSE:CR) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Crane by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 113,579 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Crane by 182.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crane by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE:CR opened at $106.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.71. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $67.28 and a fifty-two week high of $110.19.

Crane Dividend Announcement

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $2,893,913.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

