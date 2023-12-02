Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.60.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVLT shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -179.07 and a beta of 0.55. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $78.80.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.47 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total value of $729,164.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,902 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,578.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $729,164.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,621,578.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $70,012.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,141 shares of company stock worth $1,401,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 728.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

See Also

