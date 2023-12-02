Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of APi Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 166,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $4,548,315.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,057,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,732,777.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE APG opened at $31.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. APi Group Co. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

