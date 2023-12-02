Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 26,076 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VALE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vale by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,165,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,138,775,000 after acquiring an additional 11,393,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,763,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,214,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334,786 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 14,402,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,162 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,683,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,703 shares during the period. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 2,916,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VALE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.23.

Vale Trading Up 2.5 %

VALE stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $12.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Vale had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.