Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Chemours worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,583,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $205,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,478 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,256,880 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $456,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $47,013,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after purchasing an additional 946,210 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.10.

Chemours Trading Up 8.2 %

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average of $31.09.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a positive return on equity of 42.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.31%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

