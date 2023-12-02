Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TEAM. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.18.

Atlassian Trading Up 2.2 %

TEAM opened at $195.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.20 and its 200-day moving average is $183.46. Atlassian Co. has a 52-week low of $116.40 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.59 million. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,421,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.08, for a total transaction of $1,690,064.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,421,157.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,590,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 344,312 shares of company stock valued at $65,756,827. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Atlassian

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.