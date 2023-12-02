Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $52,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,107 shares of company stock worth $161,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

BXMT opened at $23.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.19. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.60 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 217.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Featured Articles

