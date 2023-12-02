Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $572,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

