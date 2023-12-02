Centerra Gold’s (CGAU) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Desjardins

Desjardins reissued their buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGAU. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.95.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 18.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is currently -24.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

