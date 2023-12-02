Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CGAU. Raymond James lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

CGAU stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. Research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 334,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 1,096.2% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 845,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 774,457 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $542,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

