Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Rating Reiterated by Desjardins

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Desjardins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGAU. Bank of America upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from $6.10 to $6.20 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. Centerra Gold has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,870 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Centerra Gold by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,181,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Centerra Gold by 8,975.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,145,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122,265 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,918,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

Further Reading

