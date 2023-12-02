CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) CFO Christopher A. Foster Acquires 5,000 Shares

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) CFO Christopher A. Foster acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.10 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,173.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $28.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 117.5% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

